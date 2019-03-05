Jason Anthony Brzys

Jason Anthony "Breezy" Brzys of Southampton was born September 30, 1985 and left us on March 2, 2019.

He was a graduate of Smith Vocational Trade School as a Plumber. He moved to South Carolina in 2015 to be with his family.

He leaves his parents, Laura (Dinger) and Joseph Brzys of Wedgefield, SC; a sister, Brandi Brzys, maternal grandmother, Mary Ann Dinger; his son, Eli Anthony; his girlfriend, Michelle all of Sumter; his Godfather, Al Parrow of Springfield; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3 P.M. Saturday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 P.M. Saturday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to go towards Jason's services at GoFundMe.com (gf.me/u/Q669HW).

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
