He was a graduate of Smith Vocational Trade School as a Plumber. He moved to South Carolina in 2015 to be with his family.



He leaves his parents, Laura (Dinger) and Joseph Brzys of Wedgefield, SC; a sister, Brandi Brzys, maternal grandmother, Mary Ann Dinger; his son, Eli Anthony; his girlfriend, Michelle all of Sumter; his Godfather, Al Parrow of Springfield; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.



Funeral services will be held at 3 P.M. Saturday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 P.M. Saturday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to go towards Jason's services at GoFundMe.com (gf.me/u/Q669HW).



Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

