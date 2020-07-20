Jason Stuart Stasinos, age 36, of Easthampton, died peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving and caring family on Monday, July 13, 2020, after a year and a half courageous battle with metastatic gall bladder adenocarcinoma.
Jason was born in Holyoke on June 22, 1984 the son of Jordan and Joyce (Hardaker) Stasinos. He was raised and educated in the Holyoke, attending Our Lady od Perpetual Hope and graduated from Holyoke School with the class of 2002. Jason continued his education at the University of MA, graduating with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Biology. Jason was accepted into the nursing program at Holyoke Community College, graduating with an Associates Degree in nursing. Until his illness progressed, he was employed as a Registered Nurse at the Willimansett Center West in Chicopee.
Jason was an avid outdoors man, who enjoyed running, hiking, fishing and caring for the environment. In his free time he also was a gamer and enjoyed playing Dungeons & Dragons and Magic. But his cherished prize was his family, he loved being a devoted husband to his wife Jenny of ten years and spending time with his children.
He is survived by his loving wife; Jennifer Grace (Darling) Stasinos and their precious children; David James Stasinos and Ariadne Joyce Stasinos, parents; Jordan and Joyce (Hardaker) Stasinos of Holyoke, brothers; Nicholas G. Stasinos of Holyoke, Noah W. Stasinos of Pennsylvania, maternal grandfather; Ralph Hardaker of Holyoke, mother in law; Catherine A. Darling of New Hampshire along with many aunts,uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother; Patricia Hardaker, paternal grandfather; Leon Stasinos and paternal grandmother; Beulah Stasinos and father in law; James W. Darling.
Funeral Services for Jason will be private and at the convenience of the family. At the families request, in lieu of flowers, they ask that memorial donations to: Educational Fund to Benefit the Jason S, Stasinos Children - David and Ariadne at www.gofundme.com/jjs-stronger-together
