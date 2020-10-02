Javier H. Venturi, 57, of Hadley, MA, passed away peacefully at home. Javier was born to parents Maria Dongo and Saverio Venturi, in Lima, Peru. He was preceded in death by his father, Saverio. Javier was born in Peru, grew up in Italy, and lived the later 20 years of his life in the US. He adopted this country as his own and served in its National Guard for 7 years. Javier worked as an Adjunct Professor Foreign Languages at American International College, and at Springfield College in Springfield,MA. He was a well-liked and appreciated by his colleagues for his energy and creativity. His passion for arts and education led to many lectures overseas and his talent and enthusiasm was valued by his students, colleagues, and friends. Javier was a lover of film, literature, and music. He was a permanent member and juror of the Montecatini International Short Film Festival (MISFF). Javier spent every summer with his parents in Italy, and most holidays visiting his sisters and nieces. His love for his family will always be remembered through his gourmet-like home cooked meals, passing down of traditional recipes, and his characteristic family history lectures. Javier is survived by Maria and Alberto Bernardini, mother and step-father; Flor and Guillermo Portal, sister; Giovanna and David Stevens, sister; Joanna Stevens, niece; Fiorella Portal-Venturi, niece, Bianca and Wojciech Gacek, niece, Antonella and John Chetwynd, niece; Nathan and Phinehas Chetwynd, grandnephews. More than anything, he cherished his privacy, and his family is respecting his wishes in this regard.



