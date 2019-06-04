Jayne E. Finn, 76, of Haydenville, passed away on Saturday June 1st. She was born in Springfield on March 2, 1943 to the late Robert Brown and Madelyn Houle. Jayne had attended Greenfield Community College, where she graduated from the nursing program. After graduating, she later when on to work as a Registered Nurse for Riverside Industries in Easthampton for many years before her retirement.
She is survived by her loving sons; James Finn of Florence, Christopher Finn and his wife Melanie, her granddaughter; Marisa Finn all of Florence, her mother-in-law; Doris Finn, niece; Christine Brown, nephews; Jonathan and Tom Hebert, Patrick, Daniel, and Sean Finn, and Eric Dostal.
Besides her parents; Jayne was pre-deceased by her brother; Bob Brown, and nephew; James Dostal.
Calling hours will be Friday, June 7th from 12-2PM at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME, 120 Damon Rd., Northampton. A Memorial Service will begin at 1:45PM.
Donations may be made to: Riverside Industries, Inc.
1 Cottage Street, Easthampton, MA 01027.
For More information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 4, 2019