Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeam T. O'Dea. View Sign

Jean T. O'Dea, a lifelong resident of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, surrounded by her cherished and devoted family. She was born March 27, 1926, the fourth daughter of the late William and Mabel (Harvey) Parnell. She was predeceased by her sisters Ellen Qua, Mary Sheridan and Margie Shiner.



She graduated from the former St. Michael's High School and trained to become a cadet nurse at the Cooley Dickinson School of Nursing. Jean worked as a dedicated maternity nurse at CDH for over 20 years. Later she was conferred a teaching certificate by Westfield State University. Jean was hired as the Department Head of the Allied Health Program at Smith Vocational, teaching at the high school while mentoring her students at CDH for 15 years. The year she retired, the school yearbook was dedicated in her honor.



Jean was married to the love of her life John F. "Jack" O'Dea for 55 years. They had 6 doting children, Nancy and John Harlow, Debra and Robert Bak, Jacky and Norman (late) Coe, Kathy and Marty Sullivan, Kevin and Corina O'Dea, Michael (late) and Renée O'Dea. She was called Gommy by her 13 grandchildren: Patrick, Matthew, Devon, Britt, Kerry, Tyler, Jon, Meghan, Miles, Nate, Caitlin, Connor, Alanah plus their partners and GiGi by her 13 great grandchildren, who all adored her.



After her retirement, Jean channeled her endless vitality and compassion into volunteering in her community. She proudly served on the VNA Hospice Board and respected the philosophy of this organization. At the Hospice Shop, she was a vibrant presence, working and organizing weekly schedules for several years. Along with her merry crew of knitters, they raised over $50,000 selling scarves for Hospice. Jean donated countless hours to CDH and earned the Dwyer Distinguished Service Award in 2007. She was known around town as the "Daffodil Lady", collecting donations for the annual flower sale.



Jean valued her expanded network of friendships. She happily anticipated excursions with the Red Hats and joining her buddies for weekly card games, in addition to numerous outings and travels with friends from every facet of her life. Jean was an avid reader, trading books with her family or perusing the stacks at her local Lilly Library. She was knowledgeable on current event topics and was receptive to new ideas and opinions throughout her life.



As our matriarch, she, along with Dad, gathered their large far-flung clan on Cape Cod every summer for over 50 years! The treasured memories and close knit bonds that we share as a family are the legacies that they have bequeathed to us.



Mom's outer beauty paled in comparison to the shimmering brilliance of her heart and soul.



The O'Dea family would like to thank the staff and doctors of CDH who contributed to the wonderful care she received in the last week of her life.



Calling hours will be Friday, April 5 from 4 to 7p.m. at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m. at Annunciation Chapel, 87 Beacon St., Florence. Burial will be private and the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to the CDH VNA and Hospice, PO Box 329, Northampton, MA 01061.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413) 587-0044

Jean T. O'Dea, a lifelong resident of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, surrounded by her cherished and devoted family. She was born March 27, 1926, the fourth daughter of the late William and Mabel (Harvey) Parnell. She was predeceased by her sisters Ellen Qua, Mary Sheridan and Margie Shiner.She graduated from the former St. Michael's High School and trained to become a cadet nurse at the Cooley Dickinson School of Nursing. Jean worked as a dedicated maternity nurse at CDH for over 20 years. Later she was conferred a teaching certificate by Westfield State University. Jean was hired as the Department Head of the Allied Health Program at Smith Vocational, teaching at the high school while mentoring her students at CDH for 15 years. The year she retired, the school yearbook was dedicated in her honor.Jean was married to the love of her life John F. "Jack" O'Dea for 55 years. They had 6 doting children, Nancy and John Harlow, Debra and Robert Bak, Jacky and Norman (late) Coe, Kathy and Marty Sullivan, Kevin and Corina O'Dea, Michael (late) and Renée O'Dea. She was called Gommy by her 13 grandchildren: Patrick, Matthew, Devon, Britt, Kerry, Tyler, Jon, Meghan, Miles, Nate, Caitlin, Connor, Alanah plus their partners and GiGi by her 13 great grandchildren, who all adored her.After her retirement, Jean channeled her endless vitality and compassion into volunteering in her community. She proudly served on the VNA Hospice Board and respected the philosophy of this organization. At the Hospice Shop, she was a vibrant presence, working and organizing weekly schedules for several years. Along with her merry crew of knitters, they raised over $50,000 selling scarves for Hospice. Jean donated countless hours to CDH and earned the Dwyer Distinguished Service Award in 2007. She was known around town as the "Daffodil Lady", collecting donations for the annual flower sale.Jean valued her expanded network of friendships. She happily anticipated excursions with the Red Hats and joining her buddies for weekly card games, in addition to numerous outings and travels with friends from every facet of her life. Jean was an avid reader, trading books with her family or perusing the stacks at her local Lilly Library. She was knowledgeable on current event topics and was receptive to new ideas and opinions throughout her life.As our matriarch, she, along with Dad, gathered their large far-flung clan on Cape Cod every summer for over 50 years! The treasured memories and close knit bonds that we share as a family are the legacies that they have bequeathed to us.Mom's outer beauty paled in comparison to the shimmering brilliance of her heart and soul.The O'Dea family would like to thank the staff and doctors of CDH who contributed to the wonderful care she received in the last week of her life.Calling hours will be Friday, April 5 from 4 to 7p.m. at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m. at Annunciation Chapel, 87 Beacon St., Florence. Burial will be private and the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to the CDH VNA and Hospice, PO Box 329, Northampton, MA 01061.Ahearn Funeral Home(413) 587-0044 Funeral Home Ahearn Funeral Home

783 Bridge Road

Northampton , MA 01060

(413) 587-0044 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.