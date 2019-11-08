Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Creek. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean A. (Matuzek) Creek, 75, of Westhampton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center. She was born October 21, 1944 in Northampton to the late Felix and Florence (Deleva) Matuzek Sr. She was a graduate of Hopkins Academy. Jean had worked for over 30 years at Tubed Products in Easthampton before retiring from there. After retirement, she continued working as a CNA for several years.



Jean and her husband Von were avid Tandem Bicycle riders; traveling and riding all over the United States. When Jean could no longer ride the bicycle, they purchased a motorcycle and continued with their journeys, between visiting her sister, camping, shopping, and eating out, is what would always give her joy. Together they enjoyed going to the range and shooting black powder rifles; she would always be the better shot then her husband. Jean was the backbone of their family, the Matriarch, and the one who always had a positive outlook on life. She relished in the times spent with her loving family, but, most of all, she adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren, they always brought such happiness to her life. Jean will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



She is survived by her loving husband; Von Creek of Westhampton, her grandchildren; Stephanie Heller and her husband Jason of Satelite Beach, FL , Cheyenne Creek and her husband Anthony Torres of Northampton, and Jerry Creek of Westhampton, her great-grandchildren; Allaya and Dominic Torres-Creek, and Willow Heller, her sister; Tina Wise of North Bend, OR, her daughter-in laws; Pamela Creek of Westhampton and Robin Creek of Agawam, several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by her two sons; Gerald and Bernard Creek and her brothers Felix Jr. and Leon.



All services will be private. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with her services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For more information please visit,

