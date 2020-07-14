Jean E. Joy, 80 passed away peacefully on Sunday July 12, 2020 at Elaine Center At Hadley, after a long battle with Dementia.
Jean was born on November 14, 1939 in Ware, MA to Adeline and William Otis. She graduated from Palmer High School in 1957. After the death of both her parents, she moved to Amherst along with her younger brother Bill, to reside with their aunts.
She married her husband Robert on April 23, 1960 at St. Brigid's Church in Amherst. She was a communicant of St. Brigid's Church. She was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella.
She worked as a Paraprofessional for 36 years in Kindergarten, First and Second Grade-Special Education, at Wildwood Elementary School in Amherst. She also worked at Amherst College-Special Functions for many years, alongside her husband Robert, and daughter Colleen.
Upon retirement, she would often be taking care of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to lunch with "The Lunch Bunch", from Wildwood Elementary School.
She is survived by her daughter Colleen Erickson and husband Donald, of Amherst. Her son Kevin Joy and his fiancee, Pamela Barnett of Amherst. She was predeceased by her husband Robert, her son John, her brother William(Bill) and her Mother-In-Law, Helen Joy.
She is also survived by her former Sister- In-Law, Maureen Martula as well as her former Daughter-In-Law, Karen Carmona and her husband Mariano.
She leaves behind seven granchildren. Connor Erickson, Owen Ebbs and John, Jennifer, Brigid, Lauren and Kelly Joy.
She also leaves behind her nephew Jeff Otis, and his wife Michelle of Easthampton. Her niece Shannon Burke and her husband Bryan of Hadley, and several great nieces and nephews.
Jean was a compassionate person, and was always caring for one family member or another.
She also loved corresponding back and forth, with some of her former students at Wildwood Elementary School.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will held be Friday July 17, 2020, 10:00 am at St. Brigid's Church, Amherst. Burial will follow in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Hadley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, St. Jude's Research Hospital or Hospice Compassus.
