Jean Elizabeth (Morissette) Cabana, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 24th. Jean was born on January 25, 1937 in Northampton, MA to the late Alfred and Jean (Adamski) Morissette. Jean is survived by her husband of 62 years, Norman Cabana. They spent the majority of their life together in Easthampton, MA where they raised their four children. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved, protected, and supported her family with all her heart, and this included her fur-grandbabies some of which she is with once again.
Jean was a graduate of St Michael's High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She worked most of her nursing career at Holyoke Hospital until her retirement.
During their life together, Norm and Jean enjoyed camping, traveling and more than anything spending time with their family and friends. They had a goal of traveling to all 50 states and made it to 49 while they were still able to travel.
They had an open-door policy at their home, and one of Jean's greatest gifts was making anyone who came into her home feel welcome and part of the family. There was little she enjoyed more than watching her children and grandchildren participate in various sports and other activities with Norman. Meme and Pepe were always in the stands or in their lawn chairs along the sidelines.
In addition to her husband, Jean is survived by her children; Michelle Cabana of Enfield, CT, Denise Cabana and her husband Doug Scott of Rocky Hill, CT, Jeffrey and his wife Jennifer Cabana of Easthampton, MA, and Laurie Cabana and her husband Chris Hopewell of Holyoke, MA. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Benjamin Cabana and his wife Jessica Milcetich of Washington, DC, Joshua and his wife Lauren Cabana of Denver, CO, Zachary and his wife Lauren Cabana stationed in Okinawa, Japan and Molly Cabana of Boston, MA and one great granddaughter, Emily Cabana.
She leaves her brother Alfred and his wife Diane Morissette, her brother in-law Clement Couchon and several nieces and nephews. Jean was pre-deceased by her sister Judith Couchon.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private Liturgy of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Valley Parish. When we are safely able to do so, a celebration of Jean's life will be held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
: ALZ Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA, 02452. https://act.alz.org
