Jean Gaitenby passed gently on March 30th and is on her way home to Norwich Hill.



Jean was born in West Springfield in the home of her parents, Helen and Burton Wood on Jan 22, 1929. At the age of six her family moved to Juniper Hill farm in Huntington where her parents started a small dairy in the midst of the depression. Jean was the third of five sisters. Jean was predeceased by older sisters Ruth and Betty, her younger sister Myrtie, and survived by sister Miriam of Belfast, Maine.



Jean loved farm life on Norwich Hill, she became a member of the 4H, showed her prized Guernsey cows at local fairs each summer, and was her father's helping hand in the barn. She met her husband Bill when they were teenagers and he worked on the farm with her father. During WWII Bill was in the Army, and after returning from the South Pacific he attended UMass, Amherst.



While Bill was in college Jean worked at McCallum's department store in Northampton and used her savings to buy 100 acres on Tucker Road where Jean and Bill would live for the rest of their lives. Jean and Bill were married in June 1951, and Bill built their home within the first years of marriage. During the 50's and 60's, along with producing five children, Jean and Bill had "pick your own" strawberries and blueberries, and always grew large vegetable gardens to put up for winter. After her children were all off to school in the 1970's, Jean began a painting career that would last her whole life. Working from home and self-taught, Jean became an accomplished painter of New England rural scenes and won numerous awards at local fairs and art shows. For Jean, painting was her way of capturing and remembering a way of life now disappeared, as well as reflecting the magnificent views and moments in her beautiful rural landscape.



Jean's passions were simple; her home, family and friends, with whom she shared wonderful baking, a love of wildlife and watching birds, doing crosswords, gardening, and strong coffee. Jean had a quick wit, never missing a chance to prank on April Fools, as well as a deep compassion for those she loved. She cared for her husband Bill after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 1992. He passed away at home in 2003. Jean is survived by her children and their families: Jill and daughters, Eliza and Katie; Kaaren and her husband Christopher Smith and son, Ian; John and Bob Newell; Alan; and Kristin Neville and her sons, Khalif and Talyn.



Donations can be made to the North Hall Association in memory of Jean Gaitenby. A memorial will be planned at a future date.

