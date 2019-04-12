Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Gustafson. View Sign

Jean V. Gustafson, L.I.C.S.W., R.N., passed away at home in Amherst on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.



Born in Evanston, Illinois, on August 29, 1944, she grew up in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Jean graduated from Servite High School in 1962 and entered the Servants of Mary religious order where she was a member until 1969. She was an active participant in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s and marched with Dr. King in 1964 in Chicago. She graduated from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a nursing degree and earned a Master of Social Work from the University of Wisconsin. She worked as a psychiatric social worker in Massachusetts and Maine.



In 1986, she married James Meyer and moved to Massachusetts. She joined the faculty and mental health services department at the University of Massachusetts as a clinical social worker and specialist in psychiatric nursing.



Jean was an avid athlete and intrepid world traveler. She was beloved and generous to nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jean was the wedding officiant to several dear friends. In her later years, she traveled extensively with her companion, Ralph Hewes.



She was predeceased by her husband, James, and her parents, Clarence and Caroline Faust Gustafson. She is survived by her brother Charles (Dianne) Gustafson, sisters Erica (Dale) Granchalek and Martha (Young Hoon Oh) Gustafson, and brother-in-law Andrew (Gwin) Meyer, cousin Caroline (Carl) Morrison, and other extended family. She is survived by beloved nieces and nephews: Christopher Gustafson, Kevin (Julie) Gustafson, Karin (Elton) Saunders, Aleksandr (Leslie) Granchalek, Karl (Genevieve) Granchalek, Gustav (Kristen) Granchalek, Andrew (Elisabeth Fulling) Granchalek, Elizabeth (Paul Herron) Oh, and Caroline (Cody) Jessop, Andrew Meyer's children, Jake and Rebecca, their spouses, and many great-nephews and nieces.



Jean was lucky to have so many wonderful friends who cared for her, namely Rebecca Sherer and Linda Scott. Her family will always be grateful to the caregivers from Home Health Solutions in Northampton and the wonderful team from Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst.



Mass will be at St. Patrick's Church in South Hadley, where Jean was a member, at 11:00 a.m. on April 30. A celebration of her life will follow at The Log Cabin in Holyoke. Burial will be in Ladysmith, Wisconsin.



The family requests that memorials be sent to the Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, MA 01002, 413-549-0115.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019

