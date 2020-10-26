1921 - 2020 Surrounded by family at all times Jean Kramer Schoen passed away on Oct.19, 2020 in the home of her daughter Cathy, peacefully and joyfully on her way to her next adventure.



Jean will be remembered for many things, foremost her love and devotion to her 5 children, 12 grandchildren, and 5 great grand-kids. Many of our memories are embedded in the photos capturing her hunkered down with her grandkids in the forest, on the grass, in the water, and yes, even in the dirt, rain, and snow.



Jean lost her beloved Eli "Shoey" Schoen, 41 years ago. She had met him during WW2 while working for the Red Cross stationed in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where Eli was an instructor at the Army College. After a short time in New York City, Jean and Eli moved to Hillsdale and then Allendale, N.J. where they raised their daughter Cathy, and four sons, Robert, Peter, Thomas, and John.



Despite the loss of Shoey, Jean chose to live large, be independent, and explore what life had to offer. She was on one of the first organized trips to China in 1982, followed by adventures in 13 countries, including Senegal, Turkey, and bike trips in the Netherlands and Austria.



Her travels also included many visits to her beloved brothers Jim Kramer and wife Miriam in Canada, and Jack Kramer and wife Punky in North Dakota and then South Carolina. Always close, Jean and her brothers traveled and "played" together, including sailing with Jack and London museums with Jim and Miriam.



Jean's desire to stay connected to community is exemplified by her many years of volunteering upon her arrival to Amherst, Ma. in 1986 where she would stay the remainder of her life. Her volunteer efforts included: Red Cross Bloodmobiles, Round the World Women, Not Bread Alone, the Cooley Dickinson Hospital Coffee Shop, the Renaissance Center, Amherst Hospice Shop, as well as Meals on Wheels. A role model for all of us she continued to volunteer till the age of 95 only stopping after a "minor setback" with liver cancer.



As an active outdoorsy lady Jean was not one to sit around and watch the day unfold...she had things to do! Whether hiking, biking, playing tennis, puttering in her yard, visiting her children while grandmothering, she found ways to stay busy and connected. Jean, a graduate of Smith College, continued her education by auditing classes at UMass and Amherst College, reading an eclectic assortment of books, and adventuring to foreign lands to learn of other cultures. This included a long trip to Japan with friends she met in Amherst through Round the World Women



Independently living at Applewood for 11 years until just weeks before her death, Jean never wanted to be a burden on her family. She often spoke of formative years during the Great Depression when she and her family moved to her grandparents' farm in Fowlerville, MI, to survive. This experience instilled in her a commitment to live frugally, saying "I don't want to take any more from the planet than I have to." She was proud and determined to stay active and on her own until the time her iron will said enough...she achieved those goals. Her 4 weeks of hospice at Cathy's and son-in-law Larry's home at 519 Montague Rd. in Amherst, were filled with laughter, love, and joy. Surrounded by family and a remarkable Fisher Home hospice nurse, she embarked on her last worldly adventure, which is all she, or any of us, could have hoped for. Lucid and with her own style of humor intact Jean's spirit can best be captured by a few of her comments, quips, and observations in those final days.



When asked if she was afraid of dying..."I don't know -- never tried it before." I think I'll take a buggy ride. Can I have a martini? Pickled herring? A root beer float? Did I hear your dad has some special massage oil. I'm snug as a bug in a rug. Pretty good hotel you're running here.



Dearest mama, grandma, friend, you went in style. Be at peace and may they serve bacon, eggs, toast, and "Larry's tea" wherever your spirit lands. Amen.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Fisher Home, Amherst, MA.



