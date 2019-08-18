Jean Veronica Kenny Tallon-Boyle, mother of eight children and coloratura soprano, finished her earthly life on the 14th of August, 2019 at CareOne in Northampton, Massachusetts at the age of 92. She was born on the 1st of April, 1927 to Veronica Colclough Kenny and Charles Hamill Kenny in Brooklyn, New York.



She was preceeded in death by her parents, sister Beryl Maroney, brother Charles Kenny, husband Vincent J. Boyle, and former husband and father of her children, John E. Tallon. She leaves behind her eight children: Michael Tallon (Shirley Kucera) of Rush, New York; Christine (Eddie) Caparelli of Queensbury, New York; Susan Tallon (Dr. Edmond Byrne) of Easthampton, Massachusetts; Daniel Tallon (Lauri Dodge) of Placitas, New Mexico; Anne Tallon of Keene, New Hampshire; Veronica Tallon of Brenham, Texas; Katherine Tallon-Melouk of Beacon, New York; and Matthew Tallon (Danette Dotson) of Red Rock, Texas.



Jean also leaves her grandchildren John Charmelo, Daniel Charmelo, Sophia Tallon, Julie Trombley Grunwald (Brian Grunwald), Jeanette Trombley, Sean Maue Tallon, Keith Maue Tallon, Emilia Maue Tallon Galletto (Kevin Galletto), Yana Tallon-Hicks (Wyatt Andrews), and Rory Tallon-Hicks and her great-grandchildren Gavin Trombley, Natalie Grunwald, Sydney Charmelo, Quinn Galletto, and Rocko Katz Andrews. Her nieces and nephews include Kathleen Hancock, Charlie Kenny, M.D., Robert Maroney, and Judith MacDonald.



At a fairly young age, Jean's generosity and thoughtfulness were evident. She had a proclivity to give things away to those less fortunate. She said that her mother wasn't very happy when she told her that she had given away her Shirley Temple doll. And she kept a note written by her mother in which she tells Jean not to give her peach away at school.



She was an exceptional and loving woman and mother and she will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be at the Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street, Easthampton, Massachusetts on Friday August 23rd 5:00-7:00pm. There will be a memorial mass at Our Lady of the Valley 33 Adams Street, Easthampton, Massachusetts on Saturday August 24th at 10:00am. Her final resting place will be with her beloved husband, Vince, in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas

