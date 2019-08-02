Jeanne D. (Provost) O'Connor, 85, entered into her eternal rest on Wednesday July 31, 2019. Born in Springfield, MA on June 11, 1934, she was the daughter of Leo and Leona (Frechette) Provost. She worked for the City of Easthampton as an office manager at the DPW. Jeanne was predeceased by her husband Patrick J. O'Connor in 2017. She was also predeceased by her uncle and aunt Gerard and Rita Frechette and her grandmother Helen Cantin. She leaves her brother Leo Provost and her beloved nieces and nephews; Jeremiah and Ruth O'Connor of East Longmeadow, Thomas O'Connor and Nancy Lilienthal of CA, Laurie Meislish of West Springfield and Michael and Barbara Meislish of AZ. She also leaves her grand nephew and niece John and Caroline O'Connor and many longtime wonderful friends. All are welcome to attend her grave side service Saturday August 10, 2019 at 11 AM in the Main Street Cemetery in Easthampton. Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Fisher Home 1165 North Pleasant St, Amherst, MA 01002. The Boucher - O'Brien Funeral Home was entrusted with her cremation and service.

