Jeanne Murdock Tripp, 51, of Strong Road passed away February 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in San Francisco, California and was the daughter of Anne Catherine (Desrochers) Godbout and the late Brian Murdock. Jeanne earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in music at Mt. Holyoke College. Although she did not pursue a career in music, she maintained her passion in that regard as a long-term member of the Springfield Symphony Chorus. She devoted her time being the Manager of Administrative Operations for the Campus Police Department at her alma mater, Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley. Her professional achievements while at Campus Police include getting the department accredited, being the first accredited college police department and the 15 th police department in the Commonwealth to be accredited. She also became and continued to be an Assessor, Standards Committee member and then a Commissioner for the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.



She leaves her husband of 25 years David Tripp her daughters Samantha and Nicole all of Southampton, her mother Anne Godbout and her husband George of Torrington, CT and two nieces, Rosemarie Murdock of Bethlehem, CT and Jessica Tripp of Surry, VA. Besides her father she is predeceased by her brother Robert Murdock. Her funeral service will be held Sunday, February 23 rd at 2:00 PM at the Southampton Congregational Church, 212 College Highway, Southampton, MA. Calling hours will be held Saturday, February 22 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant Street, Easthampton, MA 01027. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Springfield Symphony Chorus; 22 Kenlee Gardens, Apt. 1R; South Hadley, MA 01075.

Jeanne Murdock Tripp, 51, of Strong Road passed away February 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in San Francisco, California and was the daughter of Anne Catherine (Desrochers) Godbout and the late Brian Murdock. Jeanne earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in music at Mt. Holyoke College. Although she did not pursue a career in music, she maintained her passion in that regard as a long-term member of the Springfield Symphony Chorus. She devoted her time being the Manager of Administrative Operations for the Campus Police Department at her alma mater, Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley. Her professional achievements while at Campus Police include getting the department accredited, being the first accredited college police department and the 15 th police department in the Commonwealth to be accredited. She also became and continued to be an Assessor, Standards Committee member and then a Commissioner for the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.She leaves her husband of 25 years David Tripp her daughters Samantha and Nicole all of Southampton, her mother Anne Godbout and her husband George of Torrington, CT and two nieces, Rosemarie Murdock of Bethlehem, CT and Jessica Tripp of Surry, VA. Besides her father she is predeceased by her brother Robert Murdock. Her funeral service will be held Sunday, February 23 rd at 2:00 PM at the Southampton Congregational Church, 212 College Highway, Southampton, MA. Calling hours will be held Saturday, February 22 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant Street, Easthampton, MA 01027. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Springfield Symphony Chorus; 22 Kenlee Gardens, Apt. 1R; South Hadley, MA 01075. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020

