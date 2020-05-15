Jeanne P. "Bambi" (Piazza) Brownlow, age 82, of South Hadley, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at JGS in Longmeadow. She was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, daughter of the late Joseph S. and Helen G. (Geiger) Piazza. Jeanne was a longtime Professor at Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley and former communicant of St. Theresa Church. She is survived by a son, Nicholas D. Brownlow of Oxford, England and a brother, Peter Piazza and his wife Deborah of Sarasota, FL. Due to current circumstances services will be held at a later date. The Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



