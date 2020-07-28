Jeanette (Orechia) Callander, 88, a former resident of Northampton, died peacefully Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Renaissance Manor on Cabot Street in Holyoke where she had been a resident for the past several years, after a brief illness.



Jeanette was born July 4, 1932, in Northampton, and was the daughter of the late Claude Anthony and Belle Rhea (Boudway) Orechia. She was educated in the Northampton public schools and graduated from Northampton High School in the class of 1950.







She was a long-term employee rising from an operator to a manager at AT&T and Verizon, in Northampton and later Greenfield. She was a member of the AT&T Pioneers volunteers.



After her retirement she and Robert enjoyed travelling, often bringing one or more of their grandchildren on RV trips.



Her husband, Robert Callander, passed away in 2017. She was also predeceased by a brother John Orechia and sisters Helen McDonald and Isabelle Himmelman .



She is survived by her son, Michael and his wife, Jill, of Hudson MA.; Roberts son George; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours for Jeanette will be Saturday morning, August 1st, from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd. followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial to be celebrated by the Catholic Community of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 99 King Street, at 10:30 a.m. Rites of Committal with burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, N. Elm Street, all in Northampton.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, not allowed to congregate at the funeral home, church or cemetery, and are respectfully asked for no contact with the family.



