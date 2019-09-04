Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Davis Ferguson. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey Davis Ferguson, a lifelong resident of Amherst, died peacefully after a short illness on Sunday September 1st, 2019 at the age of 71. Born in Holyoke on April 30, 1948, he was the son of Judson and Doris (Griffin) Ferguson.



Jeff was a graduate of Amherst High School and Stockbridge School of Agriculture. Upon graduation, Jeff enlisted in the US Air Force and proudly served his country overseas, stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War. After returning from the the war, Jeff worked as a machinist until retiring in 2009 to help care for his wife who was battling Alzheimer's.



Jeff is survived by his son, Scott and his wife Jennifer of Northborough, MA; His two grandchildren, Judson and Aaron, and his sister, Cynthia Campana and her husband Richard of Feeding Hills along with several cousins, nephews, and nieces. He is predeceased by his wife Diane (Sullivan) and son Brett.



Visitation will be held at 10:00 Saturday, September 7th at the Douglass Funeral Home in Amherst followed by a funeral home service at 11:00. Burial will be held immediately after at Wildwood Cemetery in Amherst. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeff's memory may be made to the ( ).



Memorial register at





Jeffrey Davis Ferguson, a lifelong resident of Amherst, died peacefully after a short illness on Sunday September 1st, 2019 at the age of 71. Born in Holyoke on April 30, 1948, he was the son of Judson and Doris (Griffin) Ferguson.Jeff was a graduate of Amherst High School and Stockbridge School of Agriculture. Upon graduation, Jeff enlisted in the US Air Force and proudly served his country overseas, stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War. After returning from the the war, Jeff worked as a machinist until retiring in 2009 to help care for his wife who was battling Alzheimer's.Jeff is survived by his son, Scott and his wife Jennifer of Northborough, MA; His two grandchildren, Judson and Aaron, and his sister, Cynthia Campana and her husband Richard of Feeding Hills along with several cousins, nephews, and nieces. He is predeceased by his wife Diane (Sullivan) and son Brett.Visitation will be held at 10:00 Saturday, September 7th at the Douglass Funeral Home in Amherst followed by a funeral home service at 11:00. Burial will be held immediately after at Wildwood Cemetery in Amherst. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeff's memory may be made to the ( ).Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.