Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306

Jeffery J. Newman, 75, of Hatfield, passed away on Friday December 6th at Baystate Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born in Northampton on October 19, 1944 to the late Harold J. and Gladys V. (Bernard) Newman.



He was educated in Northampton and graduated from Northampton High School. Jeffrey was also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. For most of his life he was a Brick mason working for himself, as well as, with other companies. After retirement, he moved back to his home town to be close to his family and enjoyed wintering down south with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Throughout his life, his children and grandchildren brought him so much happiness, and he was always so proud of them. He will be sadly missed by all.



Jeffery is survived by his children; Jeffery and his companion Christine of Ballground, GA, Shane and his wife Juli of Charleston, SC, and Tara Newman-Trim also of Charleston, SC, grandchildren; Bri, Taylor, Jakob, Brady, Great-grandchildren; Ellie and Nash, his sisters; Jane Ewing of Burlington, VT, Jude Newman of Montpelier, VT, sister-in-law; Patricia Newman of Hatfield whom was more like a sister and considered "blood", several nieces, nephews, especially his niece Candy Angier and her husband David.



Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, James, John, and Joan Kochin.



There are no calling hours and a Celebration of life will be set for a later date. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with his services.



In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Jeffery's name to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, PO Box 845257, Boston, MA 02284-5257. For more information please visit





