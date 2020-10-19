1/1
Jennie Kuchyt
Jennie Kuchyt, 97, died on October 17, 2020 at the Elaine Center in Hadley surrounded by her loving family. Born on November 21, 1922, in Laszki, Poland she was the daughter of the late Lukasz and Katarzyna (Halwa) Jaremko. She grew up in Poland and in 1959 and she emigrated to the United States settling in Northampton and then in 1971 the family moved to Easthampton. She was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart Church, now a parishioner of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a member of its Holy Rosary Sodality. Her and her late husband Stanley spent many happy years together until his passing in 2003. Jennie worked at the VA Hospital in Leeds in Housekeeping and was proud of the several Supervisor Awards she received for her excellence in her job performance. Jennie leaves her son Stanley Kuchyt of Chicopee, her daughters Christine Laprade and her husband Gerry of Southampton, Helen Stefan and her husband Donald of Southampton. Jennie was one of eight brothers and sisters, she leaves her six grandchildren Jason and Jeremy Laprade, Chelsea Rivera, Carl Wiater, Ashley and Tara Kuchyt four great grandchildren Arienna, Caleb, Adeline and Sofia along with several nieces and nephews. Due to Covid all services were private for the family. The Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements. The family would like to thank Cooley Dickinson Hospice for their excellent care and support.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home
7 Pleasant Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0015
