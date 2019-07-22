Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Leigh Brumer. View Sign Service Information Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-5321 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jennifer Leigh Brumer, 39, of Millers Falls, passed unexpectedly into her forever place in heaven on Sunday, July 14, 2019, Jen was born in Northampton on July 19, 1979 and was the daughter of Amy (Charette) Allen and the late Edward Brumer. She was raised in Easthampton and was educated in the Easthampton public elementary schools and graduated from Smith Vocational & Agricultural High School (carpentry division) in 1997.



In her later years Jennifer moved to Florida,eventually finding her way back home in Franklin County, working as a grooming assistant for Animal Crackers Pet Store in Greenfield. Jen had a special compassion for everyone around her and saw life in a way we could all take a lesson from. She had a genuine love for animals, gardening, watching fireworks, county fairs and especially spending time with family and friends.



Jennifer is survived by her loving mother, Amy (Charette) Allen of Leeds, her two children; Elijah and Estaria Burgess, brothers; Ryan Allen of Easthampton and Gabriel Brumer of Florida, sisters; Nakita Allen of Leeds and Beth Brumer of Colorado, Mathew Burgess, father of their children, step mother; Michelle Brumer, grandparents Lorraine and Charles Russ all of Florida, stepfather; Dale Allen of Easthampton, along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and others she all called family. Besides being predeceased by her father, Edward Brumer, Jen was also predeceased by her brother Nathan Brumer.



Jen's Family would like to thank the staff and residents of Two Rivers for their support and also her friends within the recovery community for their support and companionship.



Jen, "We will Love and Miss You Forever".



Calling Hours for Jennifer will be held on Friday, July 26th from 5-7pm at the GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street, Easthampton, whom honorably has been entrusted with providing for her care and services. Burial will be private. Please visit,

