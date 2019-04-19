Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer M. Tucker. View Sign

South Hadley - Jennifer M. (Lawler) Tucker, 42, passed away at home on April 17, 2019 with the love of her family surrounding her. Born November 27, 1976 in Holyoke, she was the daughter of Thomas and Louise (Henry) Lawler of S. Hadley. Jennifer was raised in Holyoke and graduated from Holyoke High. She received her Bachelor's in Education from Westfield State. She has lived in South Hadley since 1998. For the past 7 years, she was the director of Woodside Children's Center at Amherst College. The center and main focus of Jennifer's life was her family. She could often be found on the sidelines of a soccer field or at the hockey rink. She enjoyed coaching youth soccer and spending time with those she loved. Besides her parents, she will be deeply missed by her husband of 20 years, Michael T. Tucker, along with their children, Marissa (Connor) Donofrio of Oceanside, CA, Ryan and Katherine Tucker of S. Hadley. Jennifer also leaves her grandson, Bryce Tucker, 2 brothers, Christopher Lawler of Southampton and Timothy Lawler of S. Hadley. Visitation will be held Monday April 22nd from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Beers & Story South Hadley Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Theresa's Church, where she was a communicant. Kindly gather directly at the church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For details, please visit

646 Newton Street

South Hadley , MA 01075

