Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 Service 4:00 PM Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060

Jennifer Moulton Proctor, 47, of Holyoke died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Holyoke Medical Center. She was born in Springfield, Mass., on March 23, 1972, the daughter of Gloria (Drozdowski) Moulton and the late Ralph Moulton III. Jen graduated from Northampton High School, attended Syracuse University but finished her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at Jacksonville University, and earned a master's degree from Marlboro College.



Her career was centered on designing and managing websites for nonprofits such as WGBY, Springfield Public Schools, and United Way of Pioneer Valley. She was a world-class roller derby official and officiating educator, who participated in dozens of major tournaments around the country, and loved helping smaller teams around New England. She filled her remaining free time with her cats, many different kinds of crafts, local politics, watching football, and using her experience as a cancer survivor to help others.



Jen is predeceased by her father. She is survived by her mother, husband Jason Proctor, brother Eric Moulton and Jessica (Gillen) Moulton of Greenfield, and their children Evan and Ava.



Friends are invited to pay their respect and visit with Jen's family on Thursday, January 30, from 1 to 4 pm at Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd, Northampton. A short service will follow immediately; interment at Spring Grove Cemetery in Florence will be scheduled later.



Instead of flowers, please continue Jen's commitment to charity by making a donation to an organization that helps your own community.



Ahearn Funeral Home



413-587-0044

