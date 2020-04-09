Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Quiet. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Boscawen 172 King Street Boscawen , NH 03303 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

After a courageous battle with cancer, Jennifer Dumont Quiet of Hopkinton, NH, passed at home on April 5 with her family by her side.



Jen was born on August 16, 1968, in Westfield MA. She grew up in Southampton, MA, and was a graduate of the Williston Northampton School, where she excelled in lacrosse and hockey. She went on to receive degrees from the University of New Hampshire and Fitchburg State College.



She began a career in social work with special need clients on Cape Cod where she met her devoted husband Mike. In later years, Jen entered the field of education testing and worked with Measured Progress in Dover, NH and Aquifer in Lebanon, NH.



Jennifer was happiest when camping or skiing with her family. She loved long hikes with her favorite dogs and playing music with her friends. She was the ultimate "Mom-Fan", a side-line regular, proudly cheering for her boys at every game.



She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Michael Quiet; her loving sons Carter and Colby Quiet; her sister Andrea Dumont, brother in law Michael Badger and nephew Alex Badger or Westborough, MA; her brother Michael Dumont of Easthampton MA her parents Richard and Nancy Dumont of Southampton MA; in laws Ed an Merle Quiet of Bradenton FL, and many supportive aunts, uncles and cousins who loved Jen for the amazing woman she was.



Family and friend will gather at a later date for a celebration of her beautiful life.



In lieu of flowers, a go-fund-me scholarship has been established for Carter Quiet, a sophomore at UNH and Colby Quiet, an entering Freshman at Keene State.



Contributions made to

