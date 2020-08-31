July 31, 1951-August 29, 2020



Jerilyn A. Miller passed away peacefully at CareOne in Northampton on Saturday, August 29 with family by her side. Jeri was born in Northampton on July 31, 1951 to the late Charles P. and Margaret M. Miller. She attended Northampton schools, graduating from Northampton High School in 1969. Jeri is survived by her son, Joseph Charles of Northampton; brothers Peter (Barbara) of Easthampton, Paul (Cheryll) of Portland, Oregon, Charles of Westhampton; sisters Joan (Gary) of Southampton, Nancy (Jim) of Leeds; and four nieces, Maggie, Jamie, Kelly and Jenny.



There are no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are under the care of the Ahearn Funeral Home, Northampton, MA.



"May your heart be warm



and happy with the lilt of



Irish laughter every day in



every way and forever and



ever after."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store