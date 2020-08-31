1/1
Jerilyn Ann Miller
July 31, 1951-August 29, 2020

Jerilyn A. Miller passed away peacefully at CareOne in Northampton on Saturday, August 29 with family by her side. Jeri was born in Northampton on July 31, 1951 to the late Charles P. and Margaret M. Miller. She attended Northampton schools, graduating from Northampton High School in 1969. Jeri is survived by her son, Joseph Charles of Northampton; brothers Peter (Barbara) of Easthampton, Paul (Cheryll) of Portland, Oregon, Charles of Westhampton; sisters Joan (Gary) of Southampton, Nancy (Jim) of Leeds; and four nieces, Maggie, Jamie, Kelly and Jenny.

There are no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Ahearn Funeral Home, Northampton, MA.

"May your heart be warm

and happy with the lilt of

Irish laughter every day in

every way and forever and

ever after."

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 587-0044
