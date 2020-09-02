1/1
Jerry L. Pelkey
1952 - 2020
Jerry L. Pelkey, 67, of Chicopee, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday August 26th surrounded by his loving family at Baystate Medical Center.

He was born in Northampton on September 6, 1952 to Jeremiah Pelkey and the late Roberta (Jackson) Pelkey. He had attended Northampton Schools and was a graduate of Smith Vocational & Agricultural High School. Jerry had worked for several years at UMass as a custodian before his recent retirement.

Jerry was a radio enthusiast becoming a Ham Radio Operator, and this hobby can be a significant help in the case of natural disasters or other emergencies.

He is survived by his loving wife; Tina (Guyette) Pelkey of Chicopee, his son; Noah , also of Chicopee, his father; Jeremiah Pelkey of Haydenville, his brother; Richard of Northampton, his sisters; June Gaintenby, and Rachel Pelkey both of Haydenville, his niece; Angela of Haydenville and nephews, Hayden and Bryan both of Southampton, several cousins, Aunts, Uncles, and many friends.

Besides his mother, he is predeceased by his brother Ernie who passed away in 2012.

Calling hours will be Tuesday September 8th from 2-4 PM at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME, 120 Damon Rd., Northampton, MA 01060, with a prayer service to begin at 4 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's name to a charity of ones choice.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required at all times. For more information, or to leave a message of personal condolence please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME
SEP
8
Prayer Service
04:00 PM
DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
Drozdal Funeral Home
120 Damon Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-5306
