Jesse Santana Ortiz 1933 - 2019



The Professor Emeritus of Public Health at the University of Massachusetts (UMass), died peacefully of natural causes on December 31, 2019 at the age of 86 in Washington, DC. The fourth of ten siblings, Jesse was born on a farm in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico. Determined to attain an education, he moved to San Juan to attend high school, and put himself through Northwestern University by managing laboratories and teaching laboratory methods. He pursued a career in microbiology and public health, earning a Master's degree from Loyola University in Chicago and a doctorate from the University of Michigan. Jesse joined the faculty of the School of Public Health at the UMass-Amherst in 1972. His research there included environmental parasites, bacterial outbreaks in freshwater, and diseases in migrant farm workers, a topic on which he testified before Congress. He served as the president of the New England Public Health Association in 1999 and 2000. Jesse viewed his education as the key that opened doors and he sought to instill that view in his students, serving for many years as Graduate Program Director at the UMass School of Public Health. After retiring in 2003, he tutored vulnerable and economically distressed students at Homework House in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Jesse was a longtime member of the Newman Center in Amherst, where he organized lay volunteers. Along with his wife Judith, he hosted students for dinner and holidays as family. He was an avid gardener, and he celebrated every holiday and any achievement with vigor. Ever hopeful, Jesse always looked to the future.



Jesse is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judith Anne (Miller), his children, David Santana (Nicole Johnston) and Anna Maria (Timothy Allison), and his grandchildren, Carlos, Carmen, Athena, and Diana. A funeral mass will be held on January 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Annunciation Catholic Church, 3810 Massachusetts Ave, N.W., Washington, DC 20016. A memorial service will be held at a later time at the Newman Center in Amherst.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be offered to the William A. Darity Sr. Graduate Endowment Fund at the UMass-School of Public Health and Health Sciences.

