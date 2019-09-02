Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessica S. Bach. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Send Flowers Obituary

Jessica S. Bach, 29, of Webster, formerly of Florence, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 24th at her home. She was born in Northampton on May 11, 1990 to Louis and Elizabeth (Bushey) Bach. She was a graduate of Smith Vocational High School and played on the Vikings softball team. After graduation, she had various jobs; most recently working for a temp agency as an administrative assistant.



She enjoyed attending numerous concerts with friends. Jessica loved spending time with her son, and her best friend; Tiara and her children, they would take them to the beach or water-parks where the children would play for hours, but most of all, she was a devoted mother. Her whole life was centered around her son Christian; he was the light in her eyes, she always put his needs first. She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.



Besides her parents; Louis and Betty of Florence, and her son; Christian, she is survived by her sister; Carolyn Bach of Amherst, her nieces, grandmother; Sara Bach of S. Hadley, several uncles, aunts, cousins, and dear friends.



Jessica is pre-deceased by her brother; Jeremy Bach, whom passed away in 2018, grandparents'; Gilbert Bach, and Clarence and Patricia Bushey.



There will be calling hours on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10 AM - 12 PM at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Donations may be made to: Easthampton Savings Bank - C/O "Christian Bach Fund", 297 King St., Northampton, MA 01060. For more information, please visit

