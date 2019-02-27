Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie A. Maciorowski. View Sign





She was educated in local schools and was later married to Stanley B. Maciorowski. They made their home in Hatfield. Stanley predeceased her July 12, 2011.



Jessie leaves two sons, Paul and his wife Mary of Easthampton and Rocky and his wife Gail of Longmeadow, a daughter Carla Hanlon of Hatfield and her daughter-in-law Michelle. Her son Daniel predeceased in 2016. She leaves her grandchildren, Beth, Faith, Kyleen, Krina, Ana Christa, Jamy, Lauren, David and Daniel along with her eleven great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11am in the Wrisley Funeral Home Chapel with Father Philippe Roux officiating. A calling hour will be Friday at 10am until the time of service. Donations in her memory may be made to VNA Hospice of Hampshire County. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in the spring.



