Service Information Firtion-Adams Funeral Service 76 Broad Street Westfield , MA 01085 (413)-562-6244

Easthampton- Jill Carolyn Fazzi passed from this life surrounded by family on December 21, 2019 after a short stay at Baystate Hospital. Born June 20, 1974, Jill grew up in Westfield, MA and graduated from Westfield High School. She began her family in Fernandina Beach Florida, then returned to? Massachusetts and lived in Ayer, MA and spent the last 2 years of her life in Easthampton, MA. Jill's family and friends can readily attest to the goodness and sweetness in Jill. She laughed easily, was quick to help out when things needed to be done, cared about her family and friends, and was a little jokester who would work a half a day to surprise an unsuspecting family member or friend. Jill loved those close to her unconditionally. We were moved by the outpouring of love and support she received on social media, as well as from those who called or visited her during her short stay at the hospital. She was clearly a person who brought smiles to those who knew and loved her. She leaves her significant other, Bill Gustafson and her three children, Alexandra Fazzi, Andrew Fazzi and Abby Gustafson, and her granddaughter Aliyah O'Brien. Jill also leaves her parents, Joanne Straub and Bob Fazzi, her sisters Jennifer Galvagna and Sarah Shaw, and her many family and friends. Her wake will be held on Thursday, January 2 from 4:30 to 6:30 at Firtion-Adams Funeral Home, 76 Broad Street, Westfield. The wake will be immediately followed by a Memorial Service for Jill from 6:30 - 7:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Thomas J O'Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center.

