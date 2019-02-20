Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joan C. (Binnenkade) Callahan, 79, of Dana St., passed away Sunday February 17, 2019 at the Linda Manor Extended Care Facility. Born in New London, CT, April 24, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine (Watson) Binnenkade. She was a graduate of Agawam High School and later from the former Cooley Dickinson Hospital School of Nursing. Joan had a 44-year nursing career at Cooley Dickinson working on the pediatric ward and maternity. She was a longtime Communicant of the former Blessed Sacrament Church in Northampton, now St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Joan was very active at Cooley Dickinson Hospital were she was a member of the School of Nursing Alumni Assoc., the CDH Auxiliary and was a longtime volunteer. She was the recipient of the Cooley Dickinson Hospital Dwyer Award in 2014 given to an individual whose service on behalf of Cooley Dickinson exemplifies loyalty, leadership, and dedication to improving the health of our community. Her husband of 52 years, William G. Callahan Jr. passed away in 2015. She is survived by her 2 wonderful children, David A. Callahan and his wife Beth of Florence and Catherine Karowski of Holyoke, her 4 grandchildren, Matthew, Jonathan, Karissa and Brittney. Joan's Funeral will be Saturday morning 9 a.m. from the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, in the Annunciation Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 87, Beacon St., Florence at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling Hours are Friday from 4-8 p.m. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to Cooley Dickinson Health Care/Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Development Office, PO Box 329, Northampton MA 01060.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413) 587-0044

783 Bridge Road

Northampton , MA 01060

