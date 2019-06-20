Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan C. Hurteau. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan C. (Rioux) Hurteau, 73, died unexpectedly at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield on Wednesday June 19, 2019. Born in Holyoke on June 10, 1946, she was the daughter of Iriving and Helen (Stefancik) Rioux. Joan worked for many years at the Holyoke Soldier's Home as an LPN, and also, worked for several other local nursing homes. In September of 1964 she married the love of her life Gerald T. Hurteau, they lived for over 40 years in Easthampton and for the last few years they lived in Westfield.



She enjoyed reading, her exercise classes and swimming. Joan loved music and participated in her church choir. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 54 years Gerald T. Hurteau, her daughter Leah and her husband George Harrington of Feeding Hills, her two sons; Phillip and his wife Cinda Hurteau of Easthampton, and Christopher Hurteau of Easthampton.



Joan was a loving grandmother to; Heather and husband Mike, Matthew and wife Olivia, Jarrod and Melinda, as well as a great grandmother to; Michael, Leiahna and James. Joan leaves one brother, Daniel Rioux of TN and a brother-in-law Richard and his wife Margaret "Peg" Hurteau of Westfield and a sister-in-law Jacqueline and her husband Donald Boudreau of Chicopee. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Rioux and sister Dorothy Guiel. Joan leaves many nieces and nephews as well as many other loved family members.



Calling hours will be at the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home located at 7 Pleasant Street in Easthampton MA on Monday June 24th, 2019 from 5-7 PM, with a prayer service at 7PM. Burial will be private for the family at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The .

