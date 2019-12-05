Joan Moore Coulombe, 78, of Newberry, passed away peacefully on Thursday , November 21, 2019 at Newberry County Memorial Hospital .
Born April 3, 1941 in Springfield, MA, she was a daughter of the late Francis " Frank " and Ruby Converse Moore.
Joan was a cancer survivor who loved birds, especially Hummingbirds and Cardinals and playing cards. She also enjoyed decorating for Christmas , playing golf, knitting, crocheting , & cross stitching.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Herman J. Coulombe, Jr., children and their spouses, Darlene George (Robert) of Springfield, MA, Darrin Coulombe (Maryann) of Virginia, Donna Coulombe of Wilbraham, MA; Diane Basile (Gerry) of South Hadley, MA, and Daniel Coulombe (Jennifer) of Newberry, SC; 11 grandchildren; 13, great grandchildren ; and her miniature Schnauzer, Kirby. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Moore and her sister Eileen Desotell.
A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com .
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019