Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Coulombe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Moore Coulombe, 78, of Newberry, passed away peacefully on Thursday , November 21, 2019 at Newberry County Memorial Hospital .



Born April 3, 1941 in Springfield, MA, she was a daughter of the late Francis " Frank " and Ruby Converse Moore.



Joan was a cancer survivor who loved birds, especially Hummingbirds and Cardinals and playing cards. She also enjoyed decorating for Christmas , playing golf, knitting, crocheting , & cross stitching.



She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Herman J. Coulombe, Jr., children and their spouses, Darlene George (Robert) of Springfield, MA, Darrin Coulombe (Maryann) of Virginia, Donna Coulombe of Wilbraham, MA; Diane Basile (Gerry) of South Hadley, MA, and Daniel Coulombe (Jennifer) of Newberry, SC; 11 grandchildren; 13, great grandchildren ; and her miniature Schnauzer, Kirby. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Moore and her sister Eileen Desotell.



A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .



Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at

Joan Moore Coulombe, 78, of Newberry, passed away peacefully on Thursday , November 21, 2019 at Newberry County Memorial Hospital .Born April 3, 1941 in Springfield, MA, she was a daughter of the late Francis " Frank " and Ruby Converse Moore.Joan was a cancer survivor who loved birds, especially Hummingbirds and Cardinals and playing cards. She also enjoyed decorating for Christmas , playing golf, knitting, crocheting , & cross stitching.She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Herman J. Coulombe, Jr., children and their spouses, Darlene George (Robert) of Springfield, MA, Darrin Coulombe (Maryann) of Virginia, Donna Coulombe of Wilbraham, MA; Diane Basile (Gerry) of South Hadley, MA, and Daniel Coulombe (Jennifer) of Newberry, SC; 11 grandchildren; 13, great grandchildren ; and her miniature Schnauzer, Kirby. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Moore and her sister Eileen Desotell.A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.