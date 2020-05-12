Joan F. (Boyle) Bowler, 83, died on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10th, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Northampton, November 10th, 1936, she was the daughter of the late High Sheriff John F. Boyle and Eleanor (Bassett) Boyle.



She was a graduate of Greenfield Community College (GCC) and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. She worked as a grammar school teacher for the city of Northampton for many years, a profession which she loved, retiring from Bridge Street School in 2002.



Joan enjoyed spending summers with her family in Ireland and loved camping and time at Hammonasset Beach, CT.



Joan is survived by her daughter Maureen Bowler and her partner Bud Driver of South Deerfield and her son John Bowler and his wife Sherry of Westhampton, as well as numerous cousins, brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews, both here and in Ireland. She was predeceased by her husband Richard "Dick" Bowler, her sisters Carol Perry and Kathleen Diemand, and John Boyle's second wife Martha Boyle.



The family would like to thank the Holyoke VNA, her wonderful neighbors (Rose, Ruth and Bettina), her dear friend Vera Gaughan, and her nieces Eleanor Vierstra and Melissa Perry for their kind and loving care.



Ahearn Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements. Burial will be private at a later date in the Howland Cemetery in Conway. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory may be made to:



GCC Foundation, 270 Main St. Suite 1, Greenfield, MA 01301-9922



