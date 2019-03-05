Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan L. Patriquin. View Sign

Joan Patriquin, age 86 died March 4, 2019. She was born a daughter of her late parents Joseph and Margaret Berard. Joan attended St. Charles High School in Waltham, MA. She worked as the Assistant Secretary of the Vice President at the John Hancock Insurance Company, and also helped to run Peter's Package Store.



Joan is predeceased by her husband Calvin Patriquin and her brother William T Berard. She is survived by her sons John A Patriquin of Williamsburg, MA, and David O Patriquin and his wife Mary of Florence, and her niece Susan Berard of Port Charlotte, FL.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 7 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Ahearn funeral Home at 783 Bridge Rd, Northampton. There will be a private funeral service and burial at the Linwood Cemetery in Weston.

