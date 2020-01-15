Joan Lastowski, 68, died on January 4, 2020 at the Center for Extended Care in Amherst.



Joan was born in Northampton on December 2, 1951 to the late Joseph J. and Mary (Yusko) Lastowski. She graduated in the Smith Vocational High School Class of 1969. She would go on to work as a paper carrier for the Daily Hampshire Gazette and as a seamstress at Lesnow's Manufacturing. Joan was a life member of the VFW Auxillary and was an avid reader.



Joan is survived by her sister Brenda Coyle, uncles Edward Morrissey and Jack Yusko, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her sister Deborah.



Services for Joan are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Bridge Street Cemetery in Northampton. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

