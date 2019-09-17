Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Calling hours 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Valley Church Send Flowers Obituary

Joan R. Mals, 87, passed away at her home at the Rockridge Retirement Community in Northampton on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born in Easthampton on July 1, 1932, she was the daughter of Laurent and Eva (Poulin) Couchon. She graduated from Easthampton High School in 1950 and in 1955 she married the love of her life, Alphonse H. Mals. Joan worked for over 25 years as an office clerk for Northeast Utilities retiring in 1993 from their Hadley office. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Alphonse in 2010. She will be dearly missed by her three daughters; Judith Goodman of Gulfport, FL, Patricia Boyer of Northampton, and Susan and her husband Howard Ro of Florence. She was the beloved grandmother of Adam Boyer and his wife Patti of Springfield, and Marissa Perez of Florence. She leaves a brother, Leonard Couchon, of Easthampton, a sister, Patricia Truehart of Louisiana, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Donald Couchon and sisters Madeleine Fontaine, Lorraine McLean, and Doris Lizotte.



There will be a calling hour on Friday morning September 20, 2019 at Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home in Easthampton at 9:30 to10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at Our Lady of the Valley Church at 11 a.m. The committal will be in the Agawam Veterans Memorial Cemetery. All are welcome to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to the

