Joan R. Wells, age 86, passed away on August 21, 2020. Joan was born in Springfield, MA on March 24, 1934 to the late Garfield B. Hubbard and Helen M. Hubbard (Barnes) of Florence. She grew up in the West Farms section of Florence. Joan attended elementary school at the West Farms School and then graduated from Smith School studying homemaking. She worked at Pro Brush making toothbrushes. After her children were older, she worked at the former Caldors in Northampton.



Joan leaves her son Kim R. Wells of Ware and his wife Martha, and her daughter Sherryl Ann Wells of Pittsfield. Joan was predeceased by two sons; Guy R Wells in 2020 and Don P Wells in 2017. She leaves her two brothers, Robert Hubbard of Bloomfield CT and William B Hubbard and his wife Sandra of Florence. Her sister Elizabeth Lamoureux of Easthampton passed away in 2018. She also leaves five grandchildren and five nieces and nephews. She was married and divorced from the late Robert Wells of Cummington, MA.



Joan enjoyed cooking and collecting odds and ends. She loved giving hugs to her friends and acquaintances. She was a member of the Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses in Florence and enjoyed attending their conferences and Bible Study.



A memorial service through the Kingdom Hall Congregation will be zoomed with the date to be announced. Burial will be at the Norwich Bridge Cemetery in Huntington at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Joan's name may be donated to the Kingdom Hall at 165 Bridge Road; Linda Manor,349 Haydenville, Leeds, MA 10053 or to Highland Valley Elder Services, 320 Riverside Drive, Florence, MA 01062.



Arrangements are being handled by the Ahearn Funeral Home.



