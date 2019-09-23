Joane (Poleto) Estey , age 78, of Huntington passed away on Sept 19, 2019,.



Joane was born on Aug 10, 1941 in Northampton, she was the daughter of Joseph and Irene (Libucha) Poleto. She attended local schools and Northampton High School and was later employed as a manager for several area retail firms



Joane is survived by her two daughters Debra Moulton, Cheryl Demers and a son Chester Bara Jr. 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and her former husband Chester Bara Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Estey



Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations in Joane's memory can be made to Dankins Animal Shelter Springfield Ma. The Mitchell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www,mitchellcofuneralhome.com

