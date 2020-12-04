JoAnn Marie Laroche (Desrochers) of Chicopee, aged 64, was called home by the angels on the evening of December 1, 2020. Born on April 14, 1956, she was the only daughter of Robert J. and Bertha E. Desrochers, raised alongside three loving and formidable brothers: Gerard, Daniel Sr. and Richard Desrochers, all of Chicopee.
JoAnn was a renaissance woman in her own right. Her career path included positions in the auxiliary police force and as an Emergency Medical Technician in Springfield, both at a time when women were not favored for such roles. Her passion for serving her community continued, as she later found work in eldercare, and then as a school bus driver for the Hampshire County School District where she proudly regarded her young passengers as "her kids."
JoAnn loved to cook, often with classic rock music or the Patriots game playing in the background. She had a dry wit and a fiery spirit, and her door was always open to anyone who wanted a homecooked meal, a listening ear or a hug.
JoAnn is survived by her daughters, Emily Cote and her husband Matthew of Wynantskill, NY, and Sarah Laroche of Bolton, CT; her former husband and father of her children, Richard Laroche of Zephyrhills, FL; her three brothers in Chicopee; and her granddaughter, Claire Cote. She also leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews, friends, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held in 2021 at such time that friends and family can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in honor of JoAnn's beloved mother, Bertha.
Ahearn Funeral Home
(413)587-0044