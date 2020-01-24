Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Bogdanski. View Sign Service Information O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0222 Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne Bogdanski, 89, of Easthampton passed away peacefully Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020 at the Linda Manor in Leeds. She was born on Briggs St in Easthampton Oct. 22, 1930 later moving to Ward Ave where she lived most of her life. Joanne was a graduate of both the former St. Michael' High School and the Northampton Commercial College. She was employed as a secretary at the Mass Mutual Insurance Company in Springfield. Joanne was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and now the Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Easthampton. Everyone knew Joanne as an avid walker all over Easthampton. She very generously supported the community in many ways through her many friendships and by delivering groceries and other items to the sick and elderly all over town. She was known and loved by all Big E employees, who would greet her with a big "Hi Mrs. B." Joanne loved going to church bazars and craft fairs always buying gifts for others. With Joanne, you had to be careful not to mention anything you might want or need, because before you knew it, she was at your door, with it. Joanne was a big part of the Ashton family, attending every graduation, wedding, baby showers, and was always part of family get-togethers. She enjoyed her bus trips with her dear friend June, and had a special relationship with Mary Jane (Ashton) Fausel, who was with her and cared for her the last few years of her life. Joanne will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews including Robert Torrey, Chris Orsini and Cookie Christofori and also by her longtime faithful friends Lu Belanger and Cathy Petras. A Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 9 to 10 am at the O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark St, with a service to be held at 10 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in the St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Easthampton

