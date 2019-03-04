Joanne Bushey,80, of Florence passed away Friday March 1, 2019 at Highview of Northampton. She was born June 21, 1938 the daughter of Wilfred and Stella Burke Challet. She spent her early years in Easthampton then moving to Florence. She attended Northampton High School. She was employed by Daily Hampshire Gazette for 30 years, retiring several years ago. She was the widow of Richard A. Bushey who died January 31, 2007. Joanne is survived by three sons Richard A. Jr. of Huntington, Todd of Amherst and Jason of Easthampton, one brother Philip Challet of MA., four sisters Diane Burdo of NH, Elaine Laramie of CA, Linda Dunton of NH and Dolores Sankey of Northampton, 5 grandchildren, three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by Wilfred Jr. , Michael, Rosalie, and Irene. Calling hours will be Friday March 8, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm in Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton. Burial will be at the convenience in the Spring in Westhampton Center Cemetery. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019