Joanne E Eldred was born in Woburn, MA on October 2, 1956. She was the daughter of the late Raymond MacNeal and Anna Marie MacNeal (DeAntonis). She is predeceased by her life partner Bob McCarty. She is survived by her son and daughter Brandon and Patrice Eldred, her sister Marie Hackett, her husband Andy, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



Joanne was born and raised in Woburn, MA moving to Western Mass in the early eighties, where she worked at the DAR state forest in Goshen. She started her family living on a farm in Goshen. She could be found sunbathing while driving tractor. Joanne loved family gatherings, skiing, camping, hunting, traveling, but most of all she loved the beach. Hampton Beach in New Hampshire was where she called her happy place.



Joanne studied Arboriculture and Park Management at Stockbridge School of Agriculture, as well as Forestry and National Park Law Enforcement at the University Massachusetts /Amherst graduating in 1992. She also worked for a short time for the National Park Service. Joanne held many jobs including drug and alcohol counselor, domestic abuse counselor, landscaping, catering, housecleaning, most recently working for local music venue's.



Joanne was a proud and active member of Alcoholics Anonymous which she credits for saving her life. Because of her sobriety she was able to return to school and become the amazing mother she was. Her children were her greatest joy. Within the AA community she developed life long friendships and helped countless people. Her door was always open, a place at her table was cleared and she made tea. There she would sit and listen and you felt better.



Joanne found great happiness in music and travel. She was grateful for the trip of a lifetime with her childhood friend, spending two months traveling throughout Asia with her son, Brandon. In recent years with her children grown, Joanne was able to pursue her love of music and travel. She attended countless live shows of her favorite musicians Jackson Browne, and Val McCallum, meeting hundreds of new friends among his followers and making some wonderful friendships along the way.



Joanne will be remembered for her infectious smile and kind heart. She will be missed by so many.



The family will have a celebration of her life when it is safe to do so



In the mean time they ask that you



Stay home, Stay safe, Stay well

