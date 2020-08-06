JoAnne (Mieckowski) Erikson, age 73, of Florence, MA passed away on August 5, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born January 12, 1947 in Northampton, MA to Narion and Regina (Adamowicz) Mieckowski. She graduated from Northampton High School and was a hairdresser for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family (especially her grandchildren) and friends.



Joanne is survived by her daughter Kristen Brakey, her son Scott (Dawn) Erikson; her sisters Carole (Don) Morrow, Barbara (Ron) Pepin and Deborah (Tom) Kristek; her grandchildren Kayleigh and Tori Brakey, Olivia and Sophia Erikson and nieces and nephews; her best friend of many years Betty Woloss. She was predeceased by her daughter Kori Lynn Erikson.



There will be a private service for immediate family and a memorial service at a later date. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.



