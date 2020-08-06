1/
JOANNE ERIKSON
1947 - 2020
JoAnne (Mieckowski) Erikson, age 73, of Florence, MA passed away on August 5, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born January 12, 1947 in Northampton, MA to Narion and Regina (Adamowicz) Mieckowski. She graduated from Northampton High School and was a hairdresser for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family (especially her grandchildren) and friends.

Joanne is survived by her daughter Kristen Brakey, her son Scott (Dawn) Erikson; her sisters Carole (Don) Morrow, Barbara (Ron) Pepin and Deborah (Tom) Kristek; her grandchildren Kayleigh and Tori Brakey, Olivia and Sophia Erikson and nieces and nephews; her best friend of many years Betty Woloss. She was predeceased by her daughter Kori Lynn Erikson.

There will be a private service for immediate family and a memorial service at a later date. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Czelusniak Funeral Home
173 North Street
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-3585
