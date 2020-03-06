Joanne F. Ciszewski, 89, of Hatfield passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born in December 23, 1930 in Whately to the late Walter and Wanda Kowalski. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Adolf "Topper" Ciszewski.



Joanne was employed with Smith College as a cook, which carried over in the love she poured into cooking Sunday meals surrounded by her family and friends. She also enjoyed being outside, picnicking and camping, and spending time by the ocean, which led her and Topper to relocate to DeLand, FL, where they lived for twenty years. She also enjoyed traveling with family and friends, including a trip to Hawaii. In her later years, her great-grandchildren brought much joy to her life, and she to theirs.



Joanne is cherished in memory by her four loving daughters: Deb Grimaldi (Frank) of Perryville, Kentucky; Diane (Joe) Skorupski of Tampa, Florida; Kathy (Owen) Beauchesne of Sanger, Texas and Karla (Marty) Motyka of Hatfield, Massachusetts. Six grandchildren: Eric (Urszula) Streciwilk of Kentucky; Kristen (Sean) Fitzgerald of South Carolina; Rachel (Scott) Meek of Maryland; Felix (Kim) Beauchesne of Idaho; Heather (Skip) Ratliff of Texas and Megan (Tyler) Mackey of Massachusetts. Nine great-grandchildren; Ethan, Jeremy, Kellan, Casey, Beau, Journey, Calvin, Jolene, and Felix.



A celebration of life will be held at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME at 10 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741.

