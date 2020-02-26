Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Kayser. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne Kayser died unexpectedly at her home on February 18 at the age of 78. It is hard to say goodbye to such a strong-willed, generous, and independent woman whose voice resonated so powerfully with everyone who knew her.



Born and raised in Laconia, NH to Albert and Priscilla Mazzaschi, Joanne was the oldest of seven. Joanne loved listening to classical music and learning; she began every day with the New York Times, completing the crossword puzzle before evening. She was a voracious reader, and if you mentioned wanting a book, chances were it would end up on your doorstep the next day. Although she withdrew from the University of New Hampshire to start a family, one of Joanne's proudest accomplishments was returning to complete her degree, even while caring for six young children.



She spent thirty years dedicated to a career in public service with the NH Department of Employment Security, advocating for the disadvantaged and helping those in need. Each morning she left the house before anyone else was awake; at night she would help with homework. Sundays were spent cooking so there would be hot meals for the week.



After retirement, she relocated to Amherst and devoted her time to her grandkids-instilling in them a love of reading and spoiling them with fast food. Joanne was a passionate woman with lots of opinions, and she was happy to share them. She freely told family and strangers alike what they were doing right AND wrong. Several of her twelve grandchildren recall hitting the car floor as "Nana" rolled down her window to yell at bike riders for not wearing helmets. Yet, she knit mittens, hats, and scarves for more children, spouses, grandchildren, and friends than could be counted. She would sew a Halloween costume with a day's notice. She continued to cook for this new generation and never forgot a birthday. If only there could be just one more family celebration, even if it involved another argument about an upcoming election-it would be worth it.



Joanne is survived by her children Cris, Kim, Karin, Ken, Carolyn, and Amy; grandchildren Alyssa, Katherine, Tori, Noah, Lexi, Jacob, Cassie, Eli, Truman, Chloe, Sebastian, and Maya; and siblings Janice, Mike, Ann, Tony, Steve, and Candace.



A Memorial Service will be held on May 9 in Amherst. Details to follow. Donations in Joanne's name can be made to Family Outreach of Amherst or Planned Parenthood.



