Joanne Lane ,45 of Belchertown, MA, passed away on Thursday, May15,2020 at her parents' home in Moultonborough N.H. She was under hospice care. She was born August 13,1974, in Haverhill MA. She was the beloved daughter of Patrick and Linda (DeMatteo) Lane. She lived in Haverhill, MA and Boxford, MA through her school years. She went to Westfield State College where she received her BFA degree. She worked at Mariam Webster, Springfield, MA for many years, as a graphic designer. She spent her childhood summers at lake Winnipesaukee, where she enjoyed swimming, boating, and hiking various Mountains. She also enjoyed art, drawing, writing children's books, and short stories. Besides her parents Joanne is serviced by her daughter Jillian Watson of Belcher, MA, a brother Keith Lane and his wife Ula, of Macclesffield, Australia; a brother Stephen Lane and his wife Rebecca of Apopka, FL, a maternal grandmother, Edna DeMatteo a niece and three nephews, several aunts and uncles, and many cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. Donations may be sent the American Cancer in Society. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 18, 2020.