Joanne L. Sheremeta passed away on February 12, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, MA. She was born January 12, 1974 in Saratoga Springs, New York to Lynford and Mary Sheremeta. She leaves her mother, Mary Strong and step-father Mark Strong, her father who lives in Arizona, a brother Matt Sheremeta who resides in California, sons Peter and Justin, and her partner Craig Rainaud. Joanne was a mother, a daughter, a sister, and a friend who will be truly missed.
Joanne graduated Magna cum Laude from Western New England College with a B.S. She was currently working as Assistant Manager at a local store in Hadley. She worked in the health care field for a number of years and had a penchant for working with the geriatric population. She was an avid pet lover, active in the Animal Rights Movement and championed the MSPCA. Joanne enjoyed spending time at the Quabbin Reservior and hiking at Mount Summit in Hadley. She enjoyed vacationing with family in Gloucester and Rockport, MA where her wry sense of humor was enjoyed by those that knew her. She had a bubbly personality, a big heart, and would help anyone in need.
A calling hour will be held from 5:00-6:00pm on February 28, 2019 at the Douglass Funeral Service in Amherst. A memorial service will follow at 6:00pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Joyful Animal Rescue in Amherst, MA. https://joyfulpetsanimalrescue.org
