Joanne M. Sanelli
Joanne (Ramsey) Sanelli, 57, formerly of Easthampton passed Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020 away at her home in Hardwick, MA. Joanne was born in Northampton, Sept. 25, 1963, the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Norma J. (Stevens) Ramsey. She was educated in the Easthampton Schools and graduate of the Easthampton High School, Class of 1981. Joanne was employed as the manager of the Salvation Army Store in Hadley for many years. Joanne was the beloved mother of Jennifer, Joseph, Mary and Edward Challet Jr., caring sister to Elizabeth Cummings and Michael Ramsey, she had 8 cherished grandchildren, an adored great grandson, and many nieces and nephews. Joanne was predeceased by her sister Susan Challet and brother Francis Ramsey. A calling hour will be held Thursday 11am to 12Noon followed immediately with a service at 12 noon at the O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark St. Easthampton, MA. Burial will be in the Brookside Cemetery.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
