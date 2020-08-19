Joanne Parker

Joanne was born in Lynn, MA,(1936) where she and her 2 brothers were raised by a single mother (Viola). Later her loving step-father (John) would join the family. She graduated from Lynn Classical High School and began work as a bank teller to help support her family. She married Raymond Parker and they raised their family in Mason NH. It's there that they built Parker's Maple Barn and Sugar House together. It remains one of the better known restaurants of its ilk in New England.



Joanne always wanted to go to college but did not have the opportunity when she was younger. This dream was realized when she graduated from Smith College in the Ada Comstock Scholars Program with a degree in Psychology at the age of 54. She was extremely proud of this accomplishment. In college she was introduced by one of her professors to one of his colleagues. She went on to marry this professor, Robert Wilce.



After college Joanne worked for almost two decades fulfilling her deep-rooted desire to aid others in need. More than a few families had Joanne's assistance in times of crisis. She also put her passion for helping people and animals in need as a volunteer at the Dakin Animal Shelter and at the Fisher House hospice store.



Joanne and Bob established two loving homes together. One was the Teewaddle Hill residence in Leverett, and later the home on Wildwood Lane, Amherst. Both homes were frequently the gathering place for friends and family. She was always there to enliven and make her guests comfortable.



Joanne never seemed to stop. She had endless energy for her family, her friends and clients. She was a passionate birdwatcher(two favorite species: local chickadee and distant blue footed boobie). She also enjoyed many exotic travels with Bob. Joanne was "up" for adventures whether they were distant or near, many of them having to do with Bob's professional algal studies. Even toward the end, with accompanying memory loss, she often showed recognition of past travel events: snuggling a Koala Bear in New Zealand, walking amid the Chinese emperor's clay army in Xian, China, SCUBA diving on the Australian great barrier reef, tenting and a long camel ride in the African Sahara Desert. Then there was the time on an island in the high arctic when Joanne woke and screamed that there was a polar bear ripping the tent looking for food. "Help Shiate (their Inuit guide), get the bear out of the tent." Much to everyone's relief, he did shoo away the bear and her cubs.



Joanne will be long remembered by her family and many friends in the Lynn and Amherst/Northampton Ma and Mason NH communities for her compassionate and loving heart. She embodied the word empathy. She had an enormous capacity to draw into her healing presence both wounded people and animals who needed the kindness of her eyes, the gentleness of her touch, the laughter and light from her smile, and the wisdom of her words. Joanne was in all respects a grand person.



Inspite of increasing dementia Joanne was able to connect and share the essence of her spirit with those around her. Her family is especially grateful for the extraordinary care she received at the Elaine Center @ Hadley. Joanne passed peacefully on July 12, 2020.



Joanne is survived, by her husband Robert Wilce, her three sons David, Jeffrey, Steven, and her daughter Donna, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and her Wilce step family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store