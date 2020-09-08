1/1
Jodimarie R. (Ferriter) Welch
1961 - 2020
Mrs. Jodimarie R. (Ferriter) Welch, 59, of Easthampton, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on March 18, 1961, the daughter of the late Edmond and Regina Shea Ferriter, Jodimarie graduated from Taconic High School in 1979 and earned her associate degree in finance.

Funeral Notice:

Funeral services for Mrs. Jodimarie R. (Ferriter) Welch will be private. To view Jodimarie's full obituary, please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
